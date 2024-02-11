Sunday BIG GAME open thread

Happy Sunday, everyone! Are you ready for the BIG GAME? Yeah, you know which game I’m talking about! It’s Aston Villa vs. Manchester United! ... Wait, which game were YOU talking about?

Only two Premier League matches on today, and this is your open thread. And for those of you who are currently tracking airplanes from Japan to Las Vegas, you can use this article to talk about the Super Bowl as well if you’d like.

Sunday football open thread

West Ham vs. Arsenal

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Taylor Swifts

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT

TV: CBS (USA), ITV1 (UK)