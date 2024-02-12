The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, February 12

good morning everyone!

Hope you all had a good weekend. Your hoddler-in-chief is returning to the District of Columbia today from Connecticut, where he had spent Super Bowl weekend.

Thus — no footy links today.

There are many reasons to visit Connecticut (friends and family, I guess). But this time I was really looking forward to visiting my favourite record store. I had missed it the last time I was here.

Nor am I a fan of the vinyl scene in DC. Very few shops selling quality used records. Used records are the best part!

Of course there’s the coffee shop(s) too. The plan was to visit both - did I? Stay tuned.

Anyways, anyways. This is a generic hoddle today. Hope you all enjoyed your Super Bowl and Average Bowl weekends.

Do anything fun this weekend? Do share! Didn’t do anything fun? Do share! We’ll get back to regular programming tomorrow.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Get Inspired, by Genesis Owusu

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) on what MLS can learn from the NFL

This is a recipe from Yummy Toddler Food on ‘healthy breakfast bars’ that I made once. Mine didn’t turn out that great but they were okay.

ScreenRant on why Garfield hates Mondays