The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, February 13

Let’s chalk this one up as maybe the strangest and most random hoddle I’ve done.

This one was more of a break-glass-in-case [excuse] kind of hoddle. Your HIC had a long drive back from Connecticut to the District of Columbia on Monday, wasn’t able to get a hoddle done, and so resorted to scheduling this one that he wrote last week.

Yes, yes. It is VERY strange. And I will make it it up to you. If all goes to plan, the remaining hoddles this week will comprise of one Tottenham related post and at least one music-related one. Appreciate your patience, enjoy your February 13th.

I’m not going to set up the context. Here is singer-songwriter Caroline Polacheck screaming at a goose.

NB: If you don’t want your morning ruined, I’d suggest muting the computer or having the volume turned way down.

The above video is of Polachek screaming at geese. A few observations:

How is literally no one paying her any attention? She’s got terrific control of her voice. If you listen to her songs you might think to yourself, “This sounds very fake”. You’d be wrong. One goose answers her back around 34 seconds into the video. What do you think the goose said? Also, where is this anyways? My first guess was the Round Pound near Kensington Palace, but that pond doesn’t look round. And the buildings aren’t recognisable to me. If anyone could shed light, that’d be great.

Anyways, that is your hoddle.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Butterfly Net, by Caroline Polachek (feat. Weyes Blood)

And now for your links:

