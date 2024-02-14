The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, February 14

good morning everyone and happy Valentine’s Day!

I think everyone here knows Alejo Veliz is currently on loan at Sevilla. You know who else is at Sevilla?

Erik Lamela.

Our sharp-elbowed hero has been at the club since leaving Tottenham in 2021 (has it already been three years?). It still makes me sad we don’t get to see him play. Damn, I miss Lamela.

Lamela’s still COYS through and through, though, and maybe teaching young Veliz a thing or two in the process.

Veliz was speaking on the Argentines at Sevilla helping him get settled, and mentioned Coco by name, per Football.London:

“With Lamela we have already established a very nice bond, he invited me to his house and we had a great chat.”

What do you think they talked about? And will Veliz become a master of the dark arts? This has Alejo Veliz, Season 2 written all over it.

Fitzie’s track of the day: I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend, by The Ramones

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: The Radu Dragusin moment that showed why Spurs are excited about the Big Ange era

Dan KP: Sonny seeks ‘something special’ in Tottenham’s run-in

EFL Champ news: Leicester City go 12 points clear

Lol of course there’s more EFL Champ news: Bristol City end Southampton’s 25-game unbeaten run