The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, February 15

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last week announced its latest slate of nominees to be inducted. Here at Hoddle Headquarters, we recgonise the Rock Hall means less than little when it comes to adjudicating an artist’s contribution to music.

Still, it is fun, if we can take this unserious insitution unseriously.

The Hall has recently been inducting seven different acts, many of them spanning across different genres (non-rock), with lots of women finally getting their dues. I’ll be making my predictions based on this + the fact it’s not really the ‘Rock and Roll’ HOF (nor do I care if it is or isn’t).

Snubs: I’m pretty annoyed not to see The White Stripes on this list. How anyone can make the argument The Dave Matthews Band contributed more to music than The White Stripes is beyond me.

There’s also still very little recognition for metal acts - see Iron Maiden. I’d also like to see Warren Zevon there, while I’m a little surprised Fast Car’s resurgence didn’t bring Tracy Chapman into the fold.

Not a chance: Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz

Dave Matthews Band didn’t get in when they won the fan vote a few years ago. With even larger acts this time around, I can’t see them making the list. Then there’s Lenny Kravitz, who definitely is “rock and roll”, but not the discography to back it up.

Wild cards: Jane’s Addiction, Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest

These are the weird ones. You have an alternative rock band, a hip hop band and an R&B artists. As much as it’d be cool to see JA and Tribe here, I don’t think it’ll happen. Maybe Janes Addiction will get in somehow. It’d be a helluva surprise.

Outside looking in: Eric B & Rakim, Kool & The Gang, Peter Frampton, Sade

All of these are interesting, and I think most will be fighting for one of the rap/hip-hop/R&B categories. Cher, Mariah Carey and Sinead O’Connor are shoo-ins, leaving limited space.

I think Kool & The Gang are the most interesting bunch here. Peter Frampton made one incredible album (and we’ve seen artists get inducted on one album), but I think he loses out this year.

Good money: Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne

Former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm once said Jann Wenner (which Wenner has denied) told him it’d be a “cold day in hell” when the band gets inducted into the RRHOF. Well, Wenner’s gone. And, look at that! Foreigner are nominated. Coincidence?

Foreigner and Frampton are the two classic-rock acts here, and one will probably get in. I think it’s Foreigner, with their greater catalogue pushing them.

Then we have Ozzy Osbourne, who will get his second induction. It’s long overdue, honestly. Even without Black Sabbath, he’s done so much to push metal into mainstream music. He’s a bonafide icon, induction or not.

Locks: Sinead O’Connor, Cher, Mariah Carey, Oasis

If these four picks had one thing in common, my guess it’d be their preference to not be in the RRHOF.

The Gallaghers hate it. Cher detests it. And, frankly, this is beneath O’Connor after she was pushed aside by the industry. Much of the music world began reevaluating her career after her death. A posthumous induction seems patronising.

But this is going to be a female-heavy class. And I’m happy with that, especially with Jann Wenner no longer being involved with the ridiculous institution.

Fitzie’s RRHOF inductee predictions: Cher, Mariah Carey, Foreigner, Kool & The Gang, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Oscbourne

Fitzie’s track of the day: Crazy Train, by Ozzy Osbourne

