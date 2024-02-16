Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Fully fueled

For the third time this season, Tottenham Hotspur got a goal deep into stoppage time that turned a frustrating draw into a celebratory three points. Against Brighton it was Brennan Johnson who put in the winner, giving him two in the past three matches — both as a substitute. Spurs now have the depth to not even need to start Johnson going forward, but he is absolutely deserving of consistent playing time.

Johnson’s only other goal this season came back in November against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Unfortunately, that third-minute opener did not hold, as two late Wolves goals gave Spurs their second of five straight draws/losses (following the Chelsea fiasco). Everything is on the upswing now, though, with Tottenham entering the weekend alone in fourth with just about everyone available for selection.

Meanwhile, Wolves are squarely midtable with a random assortment of recent results. By goals scored, goals conceded, and goal difference, this club is league-average, and even if that win over Spurs at Molineux was deserved, the story will be different this weekend. With next week off due to Chelsea’s League Cup final, Ange Postecoglou can push his side however necessary to earn another needed win.

Tottenham Hotspur (4th, 47pts) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (10th, 32pts)

Date: Saturday, February 13

Time: 10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: Peacock Premium (USA)

The reverse fixture is another one of those to take with a grain of salt, with the Ben Davies-Eric Dier centerback pairing forced into action. Wolves did have significantly more and better chances and controlled the midfield, with James Maddison unavailable for the visitors. A lot of these issues will not be a problem Saturday with the best XI at Postecoglou’s disposal, though Wolves have looked like a solid attacking side lately.

The late equalizer and winner led to Spurs’ worst collapse of the season, but obviously defensive issues at the end of matches have been an ongoing story. Wrapping this one up as soon as possible would be nice; Brentford showed last weekend that attacking Wolves from the jump and continuing to cause pressure is a great way to maintain control of the contest.

Lilywhite Spotlight: The best three

For one of the few times this season, all four of Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, and Pape Matar Sarr will be active. Postecoglou went with Bissouma on the bench against Brighton as he returned from AFCON, though he came on for the final 30 minutes for Bentancur. Against Wolves it might make sense to keep the more progressive options on the pitch, so it could be the same trio to get the start.

It needs to be said that Bentancur is not quite up to his previous levels yet, and perhaps that leaves an opening for the other two (treating Maddison as a lock for the No. 10 role). However, while Maddison is not going to lose his starting role, the performances of Johnson, Richarlison, and Timo Werner mean that Dejan Kulusevski could potentially slide back into midfield, adding more scenarios and flexibility for Postecoglou. This is a great problem to have and comes just at the right time as Spurs look to solidify their spot in the top four.