The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, February 16

Does anyone else here remember when the Hollywood writers and actors went on strike this past summer, leaving studios to figure out how they were going to fill the air time?

Well, The Floor is one of those shows that just screams “this was made during a strike”.

Because, as you all know, we need celebrities. Desperately.

The premise of the show actually is quite interesting. There are 80-some players who participate in a trivia competition and begins it with one square. The victor from each duel claims their opponent’s square[s] until only one player holds all the territory.

The executition of this, though, is awful. Just awful.

First, this is really less about trivia and more a recognition of celebrities and brands. Because we need celebrities. And this show needs us to know that we need celebrities. Celebrities’ hair, celebrities’ children, celebrities with this and that.

Even the inocuous The Simpsons category. Huh - that’s kinda cool! Moe and the gang. But no, the show instead shows pictures of celebrities who appeared on the show. So, really, just celebrities. There must be a dozen celebrity-related categories.

Then there is the horrific use of AI to create some of these images that appear on screens. Because of course we need to see a pig wearing a jacket (category: wild animals) or a horrifically cartoonish queen (category: bands).

Our host Rob Lowe is effortlessly charming. But, then again, in a show that requires minimum effort to produce or host, he meets the qualifications.

This programme seems less to do with trivia and more to do with our own consumption of reality television and brand names, which means this programme has very little going for it.

There’s very little reason to watch this show, except for that it is super easy to watch. Your HIC has been hate-watching it (as it were) but had to skip through most of the duels this past week.

I think it was the AI-drawn cow (category: wild animal) that set me off.

But I’m glad we have this show. Were it not for The Floor and other lazily produced shows, how’d we know who all these celebrities are?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Dance Now, by Girl and Girl

