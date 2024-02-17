Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

After Tottenham Hotspur snatched a last-gasp victory against a strong Brighton side last weekend, all the vibes coming out of the Lilywhites camp were positive as the side prepared for a tough match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This positivity has been dampened somewhat, however, over the last couple of days, as news has broken around the unavailability of starting fullbacks Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie due to injury.

They will be sorely missed as Spurs take on a side that has become somewhat of a bogey team: Tottenham have lost two, drawn one in their last three fixtures against Wolves. The West Midlands side will be looking to do the double over Tottenham after they won the first contest between the teams this season, and after already securing doubles over the likes of Everton and Chelsea as well as a massive win against Manchester City. This will be a barn-burner of a match.

COYS!

Lineups

☝️ One change from #WOLBRE

Hee Chan returns to the starting XI



How we line-up to face @SpursOfficial.



@AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/m6oiFpk9tz — Wolves (@Wolves) February 17, 2024

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised is USA or UK. Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!