Tottenham 1-2 Wolves: Community Player Ratings

Ugh. Tottenham Hotspur are now 0-2 against Wolves in this Premier League season after falling at home 1-2 thanks to a brace from Joao Gomes. The Wolves player scored off of a corner kick free header late in the first half, but Dejan Kulusevski leveled one minute into the second period. Gomes combined with Pedro Neto on a brilliant counterattacking goal to put the visitors ahead for good, and Wolves immediately bunkered to keep Spurs out.

Not a great match and lots to criticize here. It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.