Spurs Women vs. Aston Villa & Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur Women have had something of a rough time of it lately, but like the men’s team they’re also still adapting to a new manager, a new play style, and a raft of new players. Today they’re up against a tricky but manageable opponent in Aston Villa.

Also, there are two matches in the Premier League for you to watch should you choose.

This is your open thread. Be excellent to each other and party on dude!

Tottenham Women vs. Aston Villa

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

Brisbane Road, London, UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: The FA Player (free, account required)

Lineups

Team news is in! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5I6TsaL136 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) February 18, 2024

Introducing your Aston Villa team! pic.twitter.com/LFCSgNwCmk — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) February 18, 2024

Premier League Schedule

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Luton vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com