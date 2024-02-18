Spurs Women vs. Aston Villa & Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur Women have had something of a rough time of it lately, but like the men’s team they’re also still adapting to a new manager, a new play style, and a raft of new players. Today they’re up against a tricky but manageable opponent in Aston Villa.
Also, there are two matches in the Premier League for you to watch should you choose.
Tottenham Women vs. Aston Villa
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
Brisbane Road, London, UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: The FA Player (free, account required)
Team news is in! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5I6TsaL136— Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) February 18, 2024
Introducing your Aston Villa team! pic.twitter.com/LFCSgNwCmk— Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) February 18, 2024
Premier League Schedule
Sheffield United vs. Brighton
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Luton vs. Manchester United
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
