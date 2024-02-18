 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spurs Women vs. Aston Villa & Sunday football open thread

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur Women v Charlton Athletic Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Luke Walker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Good morning, Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur Women have had something of a rough time of it lately, but like the men’s team they’re also still adapting to a new manager, a new play style, and a raft of new players. Today they’re up against a tricky but manageable opponent in Aston Villa.

Also, there are two matches in the Premier League for you to watch should you choose.

This is your open thread. Be excellent to each other and party on dude!

Tottenham Women vs. Aston Villa

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
Brisbane Road, London, UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: The FA Player (free, account required)

Lineups

Premier League Schedule

Sheffield United vs. Brighton
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Luton vs. Manchester United
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...