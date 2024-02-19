The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, February 19

good morning!

Your hoddler-in-chief has been sick for the last eight days now, frustratingly so.

There’ve been a couple times when I tried going out for a run (What was I thinking?) but other than that most of my days have been on the couch.

What a horrible time for my turntable to stop working too! Goodness, if ever there were a time to play records all day. This week woulda been the week.

Instead I’ve been doing a lot of reading and watching television and movies.

I’ve finished Gatsby (devoured it actually, thanks hoddler) and am in the middle of reading three other books.

As for television I went through the latest Sunderland Til I Die, your sports and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Which leads us to film.

I love an easy film to watch when I’m sick. Like this past weekend, where I watched the second and third installments of Tom Holland’s Spiderman. Such fun films!

Your hoddler-in-chief considered a handful of choices on Sunday night (Dune, Avengers Endgame) but went with This Is 40.

Forty-five minutes into This is 40, I’m kinda regretting not watching Dune. Heck, maybe I’ll do it today.

Anyways - what do you watch when you’re sick? The world wants to know!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Who Says, by John Mayer

And now for your links:

