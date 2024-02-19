The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, February 19

good morning!
Your hoddler-in-chief has been sick for the last eight days now, frustratingly so.
There’ve been a couple times when I tried going out for a run (What was I thinking?) but other than that most of my days have been on the couch.
What a horrible time for my turntable to stop working too! Goodness, if ever there were a time to play records all day. This week woulda been the week.
Instead I’ve been doing a lot of reading and watching television and movies.
I’ve finished Gatsby (devoured it actually, thanks hoddler) and am in the middle of reading three other books.
As for television I went through the latest Sunderland Til I Die, your sports and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Which leads us to film.
I love an easy film to watch when I’m sick. Like this past weekend, where I watched the second and third installments of Tom Holland’s Spiderman. Such fun films!
Your hoddler-in-chief considered a handful of choices on Sunday night (Dune, Avengers Endgame) but went with This Is 40.
Forty-five minutes into This is 40, I’m kinda regretting not watching Dune. Heck, maybe I’ll do it today.
Anyways - what do you watch when you’re sick? The world wants to know!
Fitzie’s track of the day: Who Says, by John Mayer
And now for your links:
Jack P-B ($$) asks how Tottenham can improve their form
Monza stun AC Milan with two goals in extra time
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer speaks about his on-pitch collapse
Loading comments...