The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, February 2

good morning everyone!

What an appropriate time to have our monthly lookahead: The winter transfer window is shut tight, and all that’s left for Spurs to focus on now is the Premier League. Smooth sailing!

Tottenham Hotspur men’s squad:

Looks like we’ve got three matches this month - Everton, Brighton and Wolves. Now I’m not going to say these three are all winnable matches.

Instead, I’ll say they’re a perfect chance for Timo Werner to continue impressing us all since he joined on loan (with an option to buy !!) in January. Make the most of it, Timo.

And hey, hopefully soon we’ll get that full-strength squad that we have all longed for. We are so close !

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: at Everton (3 February), Brighton (10 February), Wolves (17 February).

Tottenham Hotspur women’s squad:

It really seems like Tottenham cannot go a fortnight these days without playing Manchester City. After losing 0-2 to them at home only a week ago, Spurs will play them again. This time in the FA WSL Cup.

There’s also an FA Women’s Cup match against Charlton. I know very little about that.

But there are also two god tests - Liverpool and Villa. I think both (Liverpool especially) will be a good gauge on where this current squad stands.

Tottenham Hotspur women’s schedule: at Liverpool (4 Feb), Man City (7 Feb), Charlton (10 Feb), Villa (18 Feb).

Fitzie’s track of the day: Friday Fighting, by Sam Fender

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold on the team of wonderkids Tottenham are building

The Athletic ($$) does a profile on Emmanuel Adebayor

Dan KP: Dele has taught us we shouldn’t be quick to judge Marcus Rashford

The Athletic ($$) does a profile again, this time on USWNT captain Lindsey Horan