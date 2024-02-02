DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce summer signing of Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden

It’s officially official! Yesterday, there emerged late dramatic deadline-day news that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed to sign 17-year old Lucas Bergvall from Allsvenskan side Djurgarden, gazumping him away from Spanish powerhouse Barcelona.

Today the club made that signing official on his birthday. He joins Spurs on July 1, 2024 on a five year contract for a reported fee of €10m plus options.

This is exciting not just because we’re signing one of the most talented and hyped youngsters to come out of Scandinavia, but because we did it by basically snatching him out from under the noses of Barcelona. Spurs had been tracking him for a while, but really put the full court press on after Barcelona manager Xavi announced that he was stepping down at the end of the season. That, and Barca having to search the Nou Camp couches for spare change in order to register players next season, changed the calculus of the transfer.

By late yesterday the news was the Bergvall family had left Barcelona undecided on what they were going to do, and that it was “50/50” for either club. Before the close of the window, he had made his decision — and it was Tottenham.

Bergvall is just now getting his first taste of senior top flight football this season, but he’s a special talent and could potentially be a superstar if he’s developed correctly. And he’ll get his chance right away, because Ange Postecoglou intends on him joining the first team right away next season.

Bergvall is joining a group of young, talented U20 players at Spurs that have the potential to revolutionize the club in the next few years. Those players include, but are not limited to, Alfie Devine, Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz, Jamie Donley, Alfie Dorrington, Will Lankshear, and Dane Scarlett, not to mention Mikey Moore and Tyrese Hall in the U18s. Bergvall could very well be the best of all of them.

Or maybe he won’t be! That’s a possibility too, youth development is a crap shoot. But Spurs are taking a chance on recruiting exciting young players and giving them, hopefully, every chance to make it under Postecoglou’s system. Bergvall is a perfect fit for that. I’m super excited he’s here.

Welcome (soon), Lucas!