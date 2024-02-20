The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, February 20

good morning everyone & thank you all for those watch-at-home recommendations! I ended up watching ‘The Great Seduction’, starring Brendan Gleeeson.

your hoddler-in-chief has bookmarked it in case he ever needs to use it again —

February may end next week, but it doesn’t mean we can’t talk about the EFL Championship.

Leading the headlines today is Sunderland parting ways with Michael Beale. This is his second sacking this season after Rangers dumped him in October. Not sure what Sunderland ever saw in him. Now, after two sackings and jumping ship at QPR, I don’t know if other clubs will be lining up to hire him.

Sunderland currently sit 10th in the table. Here’s what else happened over the weekend:

Speaking of QPR, they’re now only one point away from climbing out of the relegation zone. That’s largely because of Millwall, who’ve lost six of their last season games. The relegation battle is alive and well.

Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics became the leading scorer in the Championship after scoring against Preston North End. He leads with 18 goals. Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker is second at 17 goals.

There’s still very little separating 2nd from 4th after Leeds, Southampton and Ipswich Town all won. Soton and Ipswich have a game in hand.

With Sunderland losing two straight, the race for sixth is a little more open now. Coventry maintain the last playoff spot after a 1-0 win at Stoke. Norwich, Hull City and Preston are also in the mix.

Birmingham manager Tony Mowbry is stepping away from on-site management for 6-8 weeks due to a medical treatment, the club announced.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most, by Betty Carter

