Tottenham could play Harry Kane and Bayern Munich in Seoul this summer

Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane might be having an awkward reunion this summer, if the Korean media is correct. According journalist Sungmo Lee, both Tottenham and Bayern are apparently visiting South Korea this coming summer as part of a tour to Asia in the 2024-25 preseason.

A Korean media reported today that both Tottenham and Bayern Munich are visiting Seoul this summer as part of their pre-season tour.



The media reported Spurs will play 2 games in Seoul, the same as they did in 2022.



The story is not confirmed by the organizer or club yet. — Sungmo Lee (@Sungmo_Lee) February 20, 2024

If confirmed, this would be the second time in three seasons that Tottenham have traveled to Korea. And that’s okay! When your club captain is also the captain of the Republic of Korea national team and one of the most recognizable public figures in the entire country, you probably go out of your way to maximize the commercial possibilities of that relationship.

Lee doesn’t explicitly say this in the tweet, but if both Bayern and Spurs are heading to Korea at the same time, it very likely means that they’ll be playing each other in a friendly. Gotta say, I was okay with Kane leaving Spurs for Germany at the time because it meant, in part, that we didn’t have to worry about playing against him (or him against us). That said, it’s a) a preseason friendly that is meaningless except for the possibility of awkward banter, and b) I’m kind of grimly curious about what Cuti Romero might do to Harry if he gets within tackling range.

All of this will no doubt be confirmed in due course. There’s no info yet as to when Spurs might play their two matches in Korea or what other teams will be invited. Spurs were already strongly linked with a preseason trip to Asia, so a return to Korea (and maybe Thailand where their match last summer against Leicester City was rained out?) would make a ton of sense. We’ll find out for sure eventually.