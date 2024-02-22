The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, February 22

good morning everyone —-

And welcome to another hoddle where your hoddler-in-chief tries to fill in content when Spurs are on a long break (anyone else here excited for summer?).

Thanks to Soccer Reddit, I saw some post about Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho making an appearing on the Turkish version of Survivor.

I don’t know too much about this one. I hardly follow the American version these days. But apparently Survivor Turkey is in its 24th season - All Stars, baby! Much better than the NBA All-Star Game, am I right?

Here, let’s check out the moment Ronaldinho makes a special guest appearance.

There are a few things to deduce from this:

First, this would appear to be a football type of challenge. Your brilliant hoddler-in-chief will go so far as to say it’s a Rewards Challenge based on the celeb appearance and how the players rush to congratulate him after he scored a goal.

Second, I think they’re now in one tribe (unless Survivor Turkey doesn’t do that). A challenge this fun means they need fewer contestants around, and there didn’t seem to be that many on the pitch. One or two appeared to be cheering from the stands.

Now, I cannot guess why Ronaldinho appeared on this show. And I think it’s weird in general to see any celebrity on a challenge. The whole point of Survivor is that these contestants are excluded. But hey, these contestants seemed to enjoy it.

I guess American Survivor would be more enjoyable if Harry Winks appeared in at least one challenge, now that I think of it.

Fitzie’s track of the day: La cosa negra, by Banda de Turistas

