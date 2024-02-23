The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, February 23

good morning good morning

The last time I featured a Track Of The Day from Jeff Tweedy’s book World Within a Song, I chose to go the hip-hop route.

But, as with any book about music, it’s only a matter of time before you reach The Beatles.

He, like nearly every other artist out there, has cited The Beatles as having been a huge influence on him. And for being a cornerstone in his appreciation and understanding of music.

Here’s a short passage:

“Everyone loves the Beatles. Even people who hate the Beatles know they should love them, and what they’re reacting to negatively isn’t actually Beatles - it’s their ubiquitousness, their largeness.

“... If someone tries to tell you that the Beatles were actually bad at music, or that they objectively think they sucked, you’re talking to a person without ears or a heart of a mind or possibly even a BODY!”

So, with that, let me say this: I LOVE THE BEATLES.

There, are you happy world??

I’ve resisted for years, years! When I was a kid I rebelled against the muptuck kids when my parents played Yellow Submarine in the car. I fought back against Eleanor Rigby. And I still think Hey Jude isn’t all that good!

But Tweedy kinda nails it, doesn’t he? Perhaps I wasn’t reacting to their music, so much as their largeness, the contrarian that I am.

It’s been a long, long journey to welcome The Beatles into my life. As I explored music more on my own I began to appreciate them much more. I love Lady Madonna, Eleanor Rigby, A Hard Day’s Night, A Day in the Life, Love Me Do, She’s So Heavy.

I still don’t like Hey Jude, though.

So yes, let me say it again: I LOVE THE BEATLES.

There’s nothing I can say that would add to all that’s been written or said about them already.

Which leads me to this TOTD. Which Beatles song do I choose? Funny enough, it’s one that Tweedy also mentioned in his book. When the Beatles recorded it, it was unlike anything they had ever done before (and it topped something The Who had done earlier).

It’s chaotic, it’s in your face. It’s the brashest, heaviest thing to ever come from the Fab Four.

It’s an exhillerating four-and-a-half minutes.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Helter Skelter, by The Beatles

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Ange Postecoglou’s behind-the-scenes changes compared to Alex Ferguson

Joe Hart announces he will retire at the end of the season

Dani Alves found guilty of rape by Spanish court

Beth Mead on recovering from her ACL injury