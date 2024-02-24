Spursless Saturday Football Open Thread

Ok. So on the one hand the fact that Tottenham Hotspur don’t play a match this weekend because the game at Stamford Bridge was postponed due to Chelsea playing in the Carabao Cup final is a bit of a nice reprieve. After all, the Wolves match was a bit of a downer and it’s sometimes good to have a little time to reflect and also work on stuff. But on the other hand, it’s just so BORING. There’s just not much going on. What’s a Spurs blogger to do, make stuff up?
So I know it’s been a little quiet around these parts, sorry. (I’ve also been busy at the day job.) I guess it’s good we’ve got a full day of Premier League not-Spurs football with which to distract ourselves, huh?
Here’s your open thread. You break it, you bought it.
Saturday Football Open Thread
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV:
Stream:
Brighton vs. Everton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Manchester United vs. Fulham
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
Arsenal vs. Newcastle
3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
TV: not televised (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)
Stream: Peacock
