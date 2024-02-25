League Cup final and Premier League open thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans!

Look, I’m not telling you that you have to watch the League Cup final today between Chelsea and Liverpool. After all, the matchup features Chelsea, now managed by former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Liverpool, the club that beat us in the Champions League final and that features a fanbase with one of the all-time worst victim complexes. One of these two teams is going to lift a trophy today! It sucks!

But if you ARE going to watch the final, well then information on how to do that is listed below. And this is also a forum where you can talk about the match.

In addition, there’s also a Premier League game on between Wolves, the team that beat Spurs last weekend, and Sheffield United, the team at the bottom of the league table. Basically what I’m saying is that today is a sucky day of football of you’re a Spurs fan.

Premier League Schedule

Wolves vs. Sheffield United

8:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

League Cup Final

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST

TV: Not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: ESPN+