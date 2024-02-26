The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, February 26

good morning!

It’s been a long time since I’ve last done a “Pictures around the Premier League” hoddle, but I figured today’s the perfect day.

I didn’t watch any Premier League football this weekend (some of us wanted to watch Sunderland-Swansea), so this’ll be fun for everyone. Let’s all discover what went down in a Spursless weekend.

Alex Iwobi scores the winner for Fulham vs Man United

I have no faith in Fulham seeing out results. I really don’t.

So it came as a huge surprise when it was them - and not United - scoring the game-winner seven minutes into added time on Saturday.

And for it to happen at Old Trafford too? Lovely.

Oliver Glasner makes his Crystal Palace debut

It’s a shame how the Roy Hodgson era ended at Crystal Palace. This time it seems like it’s for good.

Now there’s a new man in the dugout, and that is former Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner.

Burnley were the ideal opponents to first welcome Glasner to the league, and Palace responded wtih an easy 3-0 win.

Glasner was a manager who I had hoped would be high on Tottenham’s list this past summer (although not as high as Big Ange). So I really like this appointment from Palace. It’s a lot smart than when they tried to move on from Hodgson with Patrcik Vieira.

A bad, bay day for Sheffield United

Okay, so this isn’t the picture I was looking for.

The one I wanted was showing United’s Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson being in some sort of altercation with each other on the pitch. It results in play being stopped and there was almost a red card given.

Here’s the UK clip of it:

Sheffield United pair Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson have a swipe at each other! pic.twitter.com/LSpyPPXqKP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2024

Meanwhile, it was another defeat for Sheffield United, whose time in the top flight is drawing closer and closer to an end.

On the other side we have Wolves, one of the most in-form teams in the league at the moment. Gary O’Neil, who should be in contention for manager of the year, has his club up to eighth in the table.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Staring at the Wall, by Norah Jones

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Jamie Donley on advice from Sonny and how he plans to grab Big Ange’s attention

Jurgen Klopp says Carabao Cup trophy is ‘most special’ he’s ever won

Mauricio Pochettino says Gary Neville’s ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’ jibe is ‘not fair’