Ryan Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery... again

Last week we brought you the awful news that Ryan Sessegnon had injured his right hamstring during a U21 match that he was playing in order to regain match fitness after recovering from another long-term injury. Today, the club gave a brief update to confirm that Sess has undergone surgery for that right hamstring.

Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery to his right hamstring following an injury during an Under-21s match. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2024

There isn’t much more I can say about Sess and his injury that wasn’t already covered in my article last week. It’s incredibly tragic and continues to affect a career that for Sess probably feels completely snakebit. The irony is that this hamstring is the one on the opposite leg to the one he injured this past July that also required surgery.

I suggested last week that Sess might want to start thinking about retirement. I honestly don’t know for sure whether that’s the right decision or not, but it sure does feel like his body just can’t handle the strain of professional football right now. I hope to God I’m wrong about this because I really want him to succeed and have a fantastic career, preferably at Spurs.

Update: Sess has posted a message on his personal Twitter, saying he plans to stay and fight through this. I hope he can, truly.

Update 2: Alasdair Gold is saying the surgery was “a success” with a 10-12 week recovery period. That means there’s a chance he could return before the end of the season... but he might not.