The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, February 27

The FA Cup means a lot of money for smaller clubs, and that includes Morecambe. Take in point their most recent financial accounts.

Did anyone else here forget that Tottenham Hotspur played Morecambe not that long ago?

Well then, it’s time for us to go down memory lane.

The two sides met in the third round of the FA Cup back in 2022, with the Shrimps paying a visit to White Hart Lane. They nearly pulled off the upset, too, after Anthony O’Connor scored in the 33rd minute.

Then, a gorgeous free kick from Harry Winks began a late flurry of goals in the final 20 minutes of the game. Lucas Moura and Harry Kane would score the other two goals to send Spurs to the next round of the FA Cup.

Harry Winks just did this in the #EmiratesFACup to draw Spurs level against Morecambe https://t.co/zBYVRZA6Z7 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 9, 2022

Now, you may be asking, “Why bother with all this remembering?”

It isn’t just an excuse to see that wondergoal from Winksy again (although, yes, who doesn’t love that?) It’s actually because the fixture got a mention in Morecambe’s latest financial statements.

2022-23 was not a good year for the Shrimps. Their revenue was £1.607m less than the previous period, with revenue from cup competitions taking a particular hit.

The club’s cup revenue was £410,000 lower in this past season than in 2021-22. It was the latter year in which they played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the third round. The club generated £178,000 from that match.

An away loss at Sheffield Wednesday the following year? Well, that’s one way to lose out on revenue.

