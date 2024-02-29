The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, February 29

good morning everyone, and happy leap day!

We are finally at the most exciting stage of the EFL Championship: the run-in. Every team except Boro and Birmingham have played 34 games so far, and there’s still so much to play for.

The title is suddenly an open question and there are four clubs in the race for automatic promotion. It’s probably the most exciting race we’ve had in years.

There’s a small batch fo clubs fighting it out for the playoffs too, with one or two spots up for grabs. Sunderland, Watford, Middlesbrough and Bristol City have effectively played themselves out of contention.

And then there’s the relegation picture. For the first time since late summer/early autumn, there’s a new club in the bottom three.

There’s nothing like the EFL Championship. Even Pep Guardiola’s a fan! Let’s take a look at these three races:

The race for automatic promotion:

Leicester City (78 Pts): The title is still theirs to lose. But they’re no longer as impenetrable as they used to be after losses to Coventry, Middlesbrough and Leeds. They have a gruelling three-game stretch coming up too.

Leeds United (72): Leeds United were trailing Leicester by 17 points or so three weeks ago. That gap has closed to six, thanks to a huge 3-1 win against Leicester at the weekend. It marked Leeds’ ninth straight win.

But don’t book their place in the Premier League just yet. Ipswich Town and Southampton also had months-long hot streaks this season before they lost steam.

Ipswich Town (72): I love this squad that Kieran McKenna’s built. Here’s a fun fact: No club have won more points from losing positions this year. That kind of resiliency bodes well for the run-in.

Southampton (67): After going more than four months without losing a game, Southampton have lost three of their last five and are now on the outside-looking in. They still have to play the three clubs above them.

Two dates to mark on your calendars: April 1, when Southampton play Ipswich. And May 4, when Leeds host Soton on the final day of the season. Date vs Leicester TBD.

The race for the playoffs:

West Brom (56): One of the Championship clubs to have caught Pep’s eyes. They recently drew against Hull City in a lovely free-flowing game this past weekend.

Hull City (55): Has anyone see Hull City play lately? They’re a lot of fun to watch. Fabio Carvalho is a heck of a player.

Norwich City (52): They’ve only got one defeat this year. Josh Sargeant is in fine form as well, which fills the gap nicely with Jon Rowe going a couple weeks without scoring.

Preston North End (52): One of the stranger teams in the race, and the only one with a negative goal differential. I don’t really know what to make of them. Couldn’t win against Blackburn or Millwall, but won against Boro, Ipswich and Coventry ??

Coventry (51): They’re only four points back today but I’m not a huge believer in them. They’re wildly inconsistent and their margin of victory doesn’t give me confidence they can make a real run. A huge game vs WBA this weekend looms.

The race for survival:

Birmingham (38): What a disaster. I’ve written about them already with that horrible Wayne Rooney appointment (who’s since been sacked). They’re now back to their average table position. A shame, as the season began very promisingly.

Huddersfield (37): One of a few relegation candidates to have won this past weekend. They needed it too, else they’d be sitting in the bottom three.

Milwall (36): Another disastrous season, and a disastrous prediction by fitzie who thought they’d be contending for the playoffs. They won their first game with Neil Harris back in charge. The right appointment at the right time.

QPR (35): What a freaking journey for QPR. Honestly, I thought they were doomed. Others thought so too. Three wins in their last five brings them out of the drop zone for the first time in ages.

Stoke City (35): Four losses out of five will get ya here. And another horrific prediction from fitzie. Stoke City kinda landed here unexpectedly, almost sleep-walking their way to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday (32): Tough season back in the Championship for Wednesday, who began it without the manager who brought them up. An awful owner and yet still fighting for a place.

Rotherham (19): Rotherham defied the odds last year by staying up. Not this year, unfortunately.

