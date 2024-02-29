Bayern Munich to make Eric Dier signing permanent by triggering 12 month contract option

It feels weird to say, but Eric Dier is still technically a Tottenham Hotspur player. He won’t be for long — he’s on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season at which point his Spurs contract expires, but Spurs still technically own that contract.

But according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein his German sojurn will last at least another full season. The Ornacle is reporting that Bayern are planning to exercise the 12 month option in Dier’s loan contract, making him a permanent Bayern Munich signing to the end of the 2024-25 season.

EXCL: Eric Dier loan move to Bayern Munich will become permanent in summer. 30yo joined from Tottenham until end of season + option for 12 more months. Option now triggered. #THFC deal ends in June so joins #FCBayern as free agent to 2025 @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Ja601NZuOT — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 29, 2024

Honestly, good for him. I wish things had ended on a better note between Dier and Tottenham Hotspur, but everyone seemed to recognize that it was time for him to go... and he only landed at one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe, alongside his England and former Spurs buddy Harry Kane. You can do a lot worse!

I haven’t tracked Dier’s career in Germany closely at all, but I guess he’s done well enough that he’s worth paying decent wages for another season. After that? Who knows. He’ll be 31 at that point, but Bayern are known for keeping players well into their 30s. Maybe Dier will become part of the furniture.