Bayern Munich to make Eric Dier signing permanent by triggering 12 month contract option

Eric Dier wird Deutsch sprechen for at least one more season.

By Dustin George-Miller
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It feels weird to say, but Eric Dier is still technically a Tottenham Hotspur player. He won’t be for long — he’s on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season at which point his Spurs contract expires, but Spurs still technically own that contract.

But according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein his German sojurn will last at least another full season. The Ornacle is reporting that Bayern are planning to exercise the 12 month option in Dier’s loan contract, making him a permanent Bayern Munich signing to the end of the 2024-25 season.

Honestly, good for him. I wish things had ended on a better note between Dier and Tottenham Hotspur, but everyone seemed to recognize that it was time for him to go... and he only landed at one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe, alongside his England and former Spurs buddy Harry Kane. You can do a lot worse!

I haven’t tracked Dier’s career in Germany closely at all, but I guess he’s done well enough that he’s worth paying decent wages for another season. After that? Who knows. He’ll be 31 at that point, but Bayern are known for keeping players well into their 30s. Maybe Dier will become part of the furniture.

