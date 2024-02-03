Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

After facing Manchester City and Brentford in quick succession, Tottenham Hotspur’s next opponents are Everton. The Toffees are currently in the relegation zone, attempting to battle their way up the table after suffering a ten-point deduction due to FFP infringements.

Their play up until this point has probably deserved better, however, and Spurs will need to be near their best to negotiate this tricky away tie. They’ll likely be strengthened by the return of Pape Matar Sarr from AFCON, and with the January transfer window now complete, new signings Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner will also be hoping to make contributions. Let’s see if the Lilywhites can continue to climb back up the table!

COYS!

How to Watch

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network; TNT Sports 1 (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: nbcsports.com

