Everton 2-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

FFS. Tottenham Hotspur got two goals from Richarlison today at Goodison Park — his ninth in eight matches — but struggled on set pieces, conceding two to the Toffees including an extra time goal from Jarrad Branthwaite. The final score was 2-2, a hugely frustrating result that will for Spurs feel like they threw two points away.

Did Spurs play well? A few players did, but there are plenty of individual performances which are rife for criticism. But that’s your job.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.