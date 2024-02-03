Everton 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Late blunder by Spurs allows tying goal

Tottenham Hotspur grabbed the opening goal in the third minute from Richarlison and what seemed like the winner in the 41st minute — once more by Richarlison — but a 94th-minute stoppage time equalizer by Jarrad Branthwaite gives Everton a point and the opportunity to jump out of the relegation zone.

Things seemed fine and dandy for Spurs as they were able to really showcase themselves in the opening half as chances were taken. But, it was the set piece display by Everton that kept the Toffees in the contest.

The first goal for Everton came by a corner kick — emulating close to what Manchester City did in the FA Cup match — as Jack Harrison seemingly boxed out Vicario on his line and it allowed not only a headed chance by James Tarkowski to go back into the six-yard box but for an easy header by Dominic Calvert-Lewin to equalize in the 30th minute.

Going 2-1 up thanks to a beautiful first-time strike by Richarlison outside the D and into the far right corner, Spurs seemed destined for three points and a push to be in the jumble for second.

But, Sean Dyche and his Everton team never stopped coming forward with the old-school style of beating you up and winning set pieces in pivotal spots on the pitch.

The last free-kick proved to be the decider in the 94th minute as Everton equalized the game thanks to a poor clearance by Cristian Romero and a running strike by Branthwaite to beat Vicario to level the game.

Notes:

Richarlison had two wonderful first-time strikes and he was truly unlucky to not be the match-winner. He now has nine goals in his last eight games, truly an in-form striker with Son Heung-min out at the Asian Cup

Vicario had a tough day in the net dealing with the crosses that entered his box off corner kicks and it proved to be costly. One thing that needs to change is having a man-to-man mark when someone is tasked with crowding the keeper. Or possibly, have Vicario just put himself in the fire by going for the ball and hoping a whistle will be blown in his favor

Midfield looked sluggish at times and it is apparent that Maddison and Bentancur are still trying to get their feet under them to give the extra push for 90 minutes of work

That first goal was a perfect display of Ange-Ball with the usage of Destiny Udogie not only timing the run to get the ball down in the box but to cutting it squarely for a centered ball in the box

Spurs next match is at home against Brighton on Feb. 10