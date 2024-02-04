Sunday football open thread

Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at Everton yesterday, combined with Aston Villa’s dismantling of Sheffield United, means Spurs are guaranteed to drop out of the top four when this weekend is over. But they won’t drop far — they’re guaranteed fifth and will be no less than five points ahead of West Ham in sixth. And if you want to take a positive spin on things, Spurs are still only two points out of second.

The big match of today’s fixtures is obviously Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the late game. We should always root for Arsenal to lose (and badly) and if Liverpool beat them it likely ends their title challenge. Arsenal are probably going to finish ahead of Spurs in the table again, but we can always root for their misfortune and celebrate it when it happens.

But if you would rather watch Tottenham instead of some random Premier League match, you can! Tottenham Hotspur Women will attempt to right the ship with a match at their top rival for top five in the league this season: Liverpool. It’s streamed on the FA Player.

Here’s your open thread. Hang loose.

Sunday Premier League open thread

Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Liverpool|

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised

Stream: The FA Player

Premier League

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Wolves

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT

TV: USA (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock