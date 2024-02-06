The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, February 6

good morning!

Question: Who is the most illustrious coach to ever manage Aberdeen FC?

The answer to that, of course, is Sir Alex Ferguson. Or - OR - will Neil Warnock overtake him?

That’s right - Neil Warnock is back! And he’s managing Aberdeen this time in an interim role until the end of the season.

Why? Because they seem to be struggling in the Scottish Premiership so far (sitting eighth). Listen, I’m not even going to pretend I know anything about Aberdeen, save for that it’s a coastal town in Scotland.

A first day completed as our manager for Neil Warnock ✅#StandFree pic.twitter.com/L4E82J3Y0t — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 5, 2024

Looks pretty cool though.

And here’s a crazy stat. This is the first time Warnock will be managing a Scottish club. The previous 16 were all based in England.

If you ask him, which one reporter did during his introductory press conference, it’s been a long time coming:

“I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland. I have got a place in Dunoon, I’ve always had a place down there. I have always enjoyed going to watch a game at Greenock Morton.”

I have no idea how this’ll turn out. But the Scottish Premiership has got a lot more interesting.

Warnock will take the touchline for the Dons against Rangers tonight.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Material Girl, by Madonna

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold on Todd Kline’s impact at Spurs, including those naming rights

‘Zombie football’ keeping South Korea’s Asian Cup hopes alive

Chelsea concerned sacking Maurcio Pochettino could put them in danger of breaching spending rules

Matti Peltola ready for District of Columbia adventure with DC United