The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, February 8

good morning - this surprisingly isn’t the weirder of the two animal-related hoddles this week.

Thanks to those daily email newsletters I get, I was made aware that we might finally know what a baby great white shark looks like.

Can you believe we’ve never seen a baby great white shark before ?

A wildlife photographer and a shark researcher at UC Riverside used a drone to photograph the 5-foot-long newborn shark.

Check it out:

Goodness, that’s a long embed. But worth it.

Here’s a nice little piece from the researcher’s instagram post:

“It’s unmistakable that this is a very young white shark. The problem is, nobody has ever seen one so young before and this could very well be the youngest ever recorded alive. “

It’s fascinating that we have never seen a baby great white shark before this. It makes me appreciate how much of the world remains unseen, unbothered by modernity.

Now, about those eels.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Break the Bough, by Yola

