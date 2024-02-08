Richarlison nominated for January EA Sports Player of the Month

Richarlison’s period of good form has stretched to nine goals in his last eight Tottenham Hotspur matches after his brace against Everton last weekend, and now he’s being rewarded. Richarlison was one of six nominees for the first EA Sports Player of the Month award for 2024.

Richy has never won a Premier League Player of the Month. I’m too lazy to go look up whether he’s ever been nominated before, but it hasn’t happened while he’s been at Tottenham. Spurs only played two matches in January, winning one and drawing the other, and Richy scored in both of them.

Unfortunately for Richy, this might be an uphill battle for him. Richarlison is nominated alongside Luton’s Elijah Adebayo, Liverpool’s Connor Bradley and Diogo Jota, Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne, and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, all of whom have as good or better G/A stats as Richy.

So he may not win, but he’ll always be the the second EA Sports Player of the Month in my heart (after Sonny).