The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, February 9

good morning good morning
Is everyone ready for the big game?
I’m obviously talking about Tottenham-Brighton, but there’s another sporting fixture happening this weekend.
That would be Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. A real battle of Taylor Swift vs Bob Weir.
But that’s not what this hoddle is about. Because this is a Tottenham blog, I’m going to match a bunch of players in the squad to the NFL team I think they’d support without any scientific reasoning behind it. And I will give little or no context to go with it.
Agree, disagree or ignore at your leisure.
- Heung-min Son: Baltimore Ravens (because he loves to ball out against the black and yellow)
- Pierre Emil-Hojbjerg: Minnesota Vikings (obviously)
- Timo Werner: Pittsburgh Steelers (sorry Timo)
- Destiny Udogie: Miami Dolphins
- Micky van de Ven: Philadelphia Eagles
- Cristian Romero: Las Vegas Raiders
- James Maddison: Los Angeles Rams
- Oliver Skipp: Cleveland Browns
- Ryan Sessegnon: NY Jets
- Pedro Porro: Green Bay Packers (a young gunslinger?)
- Dejan Kulusveski: Detroit Lions
- Richarlison: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Ben Davies: San Francisco 49ers
Fitzie’s track of the day: Peaceful Easy Feeling, by The Eagles (the band, not the NFL team)
And now for your links:
