The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, February 9

Is everyone ready for the big game?

I’m obviously talking about Tottenham-Brighton, but there’s another sporting fixture happening this weekend.

That would be Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. A real battle of Taylor Swift vs Bob Weir.

But that’s not what this hoddle is about. Because this is a Tottenham blog, I’m going to match a bunch of players in the squad to the NFL team I think they’d support without any scientific reasoning behind it. And I will give little or no context to go with it.

Agree, disagree or ignore at your leisure.

Heung-min Son: Baltimore Ravens (because he loves to ball out against the black and yellow)

Pierre Emil-Hojbjerg: Minnesota Vikings (obviously)

Timo Werner: Pittsburgh Steelers (sorry Timo)

Destiny Udogie: Miami Dolphins

Micky van de Ven: Philadelphia Eagles

Cristian Romero: Las Vegas Raiders

James Maddison: Los Angeles Rams

Oliver Skipp: Cleveland Browns

Ryan Sessegnon: NY Jets

Pedro Porro: Green Bay Packers (a young gunslinger?)

Dejan Kulusveski: Detroit Lions

Richarlison: Jacksonville Jaguars

Ben Davies: San Francisco 49ers

Fitzie’s track of the day: Peaceful Easy Feeling, by The Eagles (the band, not the NFL team)

And now for your links:

