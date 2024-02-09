TEAM NEWS: Son, Bissouma “ready to start” vs. Brighton, Lo Celso in full training

Tottenham Hotspur have a match tomorrow morning, and it sure sounds like Ange Postecoglou has a first-team squad that’s as fit and healthy as he’s ever had. Postecoglou posted his customary team update on social media ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, and he reported that both Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-Min have reported back to north London and are available for selection.

In addition, Giovani Lo Celso is back with the first-team squad for the first time in a few weeks after recovering from an injury, leaving Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon as the only two injured players on the team. Solomon, Ange revealed, has had another procedure done on his knee and will be out for a while yet, while Sess is still rehabbing after suffering an injury setback a few weeks ago.

Bissouma and Sonny are interesting test cases as both had pretty divergent international tournaments. Sonny played every minute of every match for the Republic of Korea in their Asian Cup semifinal run, including a few 120’ matches, so lots of miles on the legs in a relatively short time. Bissouma, by contrast, had a mild bout with malaria early in his AFCON stint with Mali and didn’t play as much, but had a longer flight home. Both Sonny and Biss are likely tired, but in today’s press conference, Big Ange said both had good training days yesterday and are in line to start. Whether they DO start or come off the bench remains to be seen — Ange is already known for not being especially forthright about his plans for recently returning players.

And speaking of Bissouma and malaria, Ange confirmed it but said it wasn’t that bad, which is good news for both Yves and Tottenham.

“He had a slight form of malaria before the tournament, but it cleared up by the start of tournament. He’s 100% now.”

Bissouma’s bigger AFCON issue seemed to be a lightly-reported thigh injury that may have done more to keep him out of Mali’s squad, but if Ange says he’s 100% he’s likely 100%. At any rate, he’s been used pretty sparingly over the past month, he’s through his four match suspension, and as Charlie Eccleshare recently wrote in The Athletic, this is a big opportunity for Bissouma to re-establish himself in the Spurs squad and prove a bunch of people wrong.

The match kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST. It is not televised, but will be streamed on Peacock in the USA.