REPORT: Several Dutch clubs including Ajax considering summer move for Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott’s Tottenham Hotspur career has yet to take flight, but he’s certainly earned a few feathers in his cap on loan in the Netherlands this season. The Ireland international striker and Tottenham academy product has hit a new gear on his season-long loan at Excelsior Rotterdam and already has seven goals and three assists, which puts him one goal off of career season high, set in League One with MK Dons in 2021-22.

According to Irish outlet The 42, that’s put him on the radar of a number of other Eredivisie clubs who have taken notice of his production. The report states that Parrott could be the subject of a summer bid from Ajax, Feyenoord, and PSV.

It’s a nice position to be in, and it could very well be that he could make a move away from Tottenham this summer. Parrott, now 22, has yet to crack the first team at Tottenham Hotspur and his professional contract expires in the summer of 2025. That puts Spurs in the position of making a decision — either they offer a contract extension to keep Troy in the home nest and make a commitment to developing him for the first team, or they cut bait and sell him now for as much money as they can get for him.

I’m a little torn. I like Troy, but I’m not very certain how well he fits into an Ange-Ball team. Troy would be well behind Richarlison and would in theory be competing for a backup spot with Alejo Veliz and Dane Scarlett, and that’s if Spurs don’t decide to go out and buy another central attacker to play in that position and compete with Richy. It’s not the most favorable environment for a player like Parrott to be and he might decide to make a squawk about his situation and push for more regular playing time.

We know Troy can hit the occasional cracker and nobody would be happier to see him succeed at Spurs than I would, but if Spurs are going to move him on this summer would be the time to do it as it’s unlikely that is stock is going to get much higher. That is, unless he can learn to play on the wing.