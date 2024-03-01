The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, March 1

good morning good morning

—-

After an eternity without Tottenham football we finally have something to look forward to.

A home fixture against Crystal Palace is the first of two London derbies this weekend. The other? The women’s squad take on Arsenal on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s squad

No one else remembers that defeat to Wolves, right? Good. March brings a tricky slate of fixtures for Spurs too.

Crystal Palace and new manager Oliver Glasner visit this weekend, before a huge clash for the top-four race against Aston Villa. Fulham are pretty good at home too.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: Crystal Palace (March 2), at Villa (March 10), at Fulham (March 16), Luton Town (March 30)

Tottenham Hotspur women’s squad

Talk about a packed schedule. Two huge derbies against Arsenal and Chelsea to booken the month with matches against Man City and Leicester stuffed between them.

The only reprieve might be an away trip to bottom-of-the-table Bristol towards the end of the month.

Tottenham Hotspur women’s schedule: at Arsenal (March 3), Manchester City (FA Cup, March 10), Leicester City (March 17), at Bristol City (March 24), Chelsea (March 31)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Crimson And Clover, by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Tottenham’s plans to bring back White Hart Lane gates

Charlie Eccleshare ($$) takes a look at how Ange Postecoglou uses his substitutes

Paul Pogba handed four-year ban for doping

Rochdale set to be saved from liquidation threat