Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

This is where the rubber meets the road for Tottenham Hotspur. After securing three points late against Crystal Palace last weekend, it’s time for another London derby: this time against Aston Villa, direct rivals for Spurs in the race for fourth.

Ange Postecoglou has waxed lyrical in a number of interviews about how fourth place is not the club’s target, with anything less than a run at top spot considered a shortfall, but it’s hard to envision that as a possibility at this point in the season. Securing a guaranteed Champions League spot would in fact be a boon for this fledgling Tottenham side under Ange, and to do so they have to overcome Unai Emery’s side, who have been in solid form in the league.

Spurs will be boosted on both sides of the ball by the return of Pedro Porro from injury, though they will likely still be missing the hustle and bustle of Richarlison up front. Villa will also be sporting a strong squad, after resting a couple of starters in their midweek Conference League tie against Ajax. This match could go either way: a tentative, tactical engagement; or all-out, end-to-end insanity. Either way, it’s a case of the classic six-pointer in that push for fourth, so let’s hope the Lilywhites have what it takes.

COYS!

Lineups

Your Super Sunday Aston Villa team! pic.twitter.com/MrqpDcKp4i — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 10, 2024

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network, Sky Sports Premier League (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: nbcsports.com

