Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Well, after the first half of Aston Villa vs. Tottenham I might have predicted a win, but not a thumping of the Villains at their home ground. After a terse and nervy first half, Spurs kicked into another gear, scoring two early second-half goals through James Maddison and Brennan Johnson before a red card to Villa’s John McGinn pretty much put the result beyond doubt. Spurs added another two in injury time from Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner — his second in two matches — and Spurs took the reins in the race for fourth place in the Premier League. The final score was 0-4.

Well, I think there’s a LOT to say about the overall performance by some of these players. Hard to say that anyone had a bad match, but some good performances were more gooder than other good performances, right? It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

