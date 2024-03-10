Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham: Spurs run riot at Villa Park after second half barrage

It was a miserable, grey, drizzly day in Birmingham as Tottenham Hotspur faced off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Good weather for a Champions League qualifying six-pointer? Villa were coming off of a midweek away draw against Ajax in the Europa Conference League, but had managed to get through the match without a ton of excess wear on their best players. It looked to be a stormer of a match.

It turned out to be not that. After a cagy first half that ended scoreless with Spurs only managing one shot despite the majority of possession, things opened up significantly in the second half. Tottenham got two quick-fire goals in three minutes early in the second half, first from James Maddison off of a lovely cross from Pape Sarr, and then from Brennan Johnson after Spurs’ press forced a turnover in Villa’s half to put Spurs ahead. Villa’s John McGinn got a straight red card for taking out Destiny Udogie, and Tottenham poured on the offense from that point on.

Spurs added injury time goals from Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner and the match finished with a resounding 4-0 away win.

Ange Postecoglou made three changes from the team that beat Crystal Palace last weekend. Pedro Porro returned from injury to start ahead of Emerson Royal at right inverted wingback, while Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson were preferred to Rodrigo Bentancur and Timo Werner, both of whom were on the bench. Son started at central forward in place of the injured Richarlison.

Here are my match reactions from what turned out to be an absolute thumping.

Match reactions