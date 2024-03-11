The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, March 11

good morning everyone! we’re off to a great start this week with victories from both the men’s and women’s squads. it truly is a happy monday

For those of you who spent the weekend watching Premier League football, you might’ve missed a good round of action in the EFL Championship. Filled with plenty of drama and implicationsf for the promotion, playoffs and relegation races.

Let’s take a quick look:

Japhet Tanganga scores against Birmingham. It was his second goal since joining Millwall - a really strong header too. That goal sends Millwall five points clear from the drop.

Leeds United close the gap on Leicester City to just three points. Failing to win the title would be an epic collapse from the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town lost a little bit of ground after a dramatic 2-1 loss at Cardiff City, thanks to two goals from the Bluebirds in extra time.

Watford sacked their manager Valerien Ismael after a 1-2 loss to Coventry. That makes it four straight games without a win and seals another season in the Championship (unless they get relegated, which is still a possibility).

Coventry's playoff hopes, meanwhile, are still alive. They and Norwich are one point off Hull City.

are one point off . A huge win for Stoke City moves them out of the drop zone. It was a surprising win over Preston too, whose minimal playoff hopes are largely dusted.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Creeque Alley, by The Mamas & The Papas

