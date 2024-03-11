The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, March 11

good morning everyone! we’re off to a great start this week with victories from both the men’s and women’s squads. it truly is a happy monday
For those of you who spent the weekend watching Premier League football, you might’ve missed a good round of action in the EFL Championship. Filled with plenty of drama and implicationsf for the promotion, playoffs and relegation races.
Let’s take a quick look:
- Japhet Tanganga scores against Birmingham. It was his second goal since joining Millwall - a really strong header too. That goal sends Millwall five points clear from the drop.
- Leeds United close the gap on Leicester City to just three points.Failing to win the title would be an epic collapse from the Foxes.
- Meanwhile, Ipswich Town lost a little bit of ground after a dramatic 2-1 loss at Cardiff City, thanks to two goals from the Bluebirds in extra time.
- Watford sacked their manager Valerien Ismael after a 1-2 loss to Coventry. That makes it four straight games without a win and seals another season i nthe Championship (unless they get relegated, which is still a possibility).
- Coventry’s playoff hopes, meanwhile, are still alive. They and Norwich are one point off Hull City.
- A huge win for Stoke City moves them out of the drop zone. It was a surprising win over Preston too, whose minimal playoff hopes are largely dusted.
And now for your links:
