Tottenham Women advance to FA Women’s Cup semifinals with penalty shootout win over Manchester City

It’s been a year of firsts for Tottenham Hotspur Women — first year under new head coach Robert Vilahamn, first-ever victory over arch-rivals Arsenal. Add another first to the list — the first-ever advancement to the semi-finals of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Spurs advanced to the last four of the Cup with a thrilling penalty 1-1 (4-3) penalty shootout win over Manchester City, the team currently joint top of the WSL table with Chelsea. City’s Mary Fowler scored a six minute goal and held onto it until the death, when Bethany England scored in an empty net in the sixth minute of extra time to force penalties. Spurs keeper Becky Spencer then made two shootout saves before Amy James-Turner scored the winning kick from the spot, sending the home crowd into jubilation.

Vilahamn made one change to the starting lineup from the team that narrowly lost to Arsenal in the North London Derby last weekend — Olga Ahtinen made her first start since returning from injury in place of Kit Graham. Bethany England also started on the bench for the second straight match, with Martha Thomas and Jessica Naz preferred up top. Becky Spencer again started in goal.

This is the fourth time Spurs have faced Manchester City this season — City thumped Spurs twice in the lead and also eliminated Tottenham from the FA WSL Cup quarterfinals last month. Familiarity doesn’t mean that it’s easy, though. The key priority for Tottenham in this match was to try and limit the effectiveness of WSL scoring leader Bunny Shaw, and to try and keep City off the scoreboard for as long as possible. That resolve was tested in the sixth minute after City latched onto a wayward header from Grace Clinton in midfield. Fowler played a one-two ball with Shaw and fired a deflected shot past Spencer to put the visitors ahead. The goal itself was a little unlucky, but shows how clinical City can be in attack.

Spurs were not awed by going behind — just afterwards, Naz used her speed and dribbling ability to work the ball into the box and force a corner. Tottenham continued to keep both the press and the tempo high, but rarely were able to get much space inside City’s half in the opening 45. City nearly went 2-0 up in the 16th minute through Fowler again who was wide open to receive a cutback cross in the box from Lauren Hemp, but she shinned the ball over the bar.

City continued to pile on the pressure throughout the first half, passing well and probing Spurs’ back line. Bunny Shaw put a near-post shot just wide of the post, and City kept trying to find a way through. But Tottenham did just enough at the back to keep scoreline 0-1, which is how the first half ended.

Vilahamn opted not to make any substitutions as the second half got underway, but Tottenham came out with a renewed energy and a little more attacking impetus. Spurs continued to try and work the ball forward in wide positions through the pace of Naz and Celin Bizet. City are a very disciplined side and managed to keep Martha Thomas very quiet up top by denying her entry passes to her feet.

But Thomas and Naz ratched up Tottenham’s high press to try and keep City on their back heels, and it seemed to be effective — City found it much more difficult to impose their tactics on Tottenham in the second half. Bunny Shaw uncharacteristically fired an open header over the bar in the 55th minute, while Spurs weren’t able to capitalize on a little chaos inside City’s box a few minutes later.

Vilahamn opted to bring in Kit Graham for Ahtinen, Rosella Ayane for Naz, and a little later, England for Thomas, Matilda Vinberg for Bizet, and Shuang Want for Summanen to try and change the match. Spurs did a lot better to better control possession and keep some pressure on City’s defenders. City, however, lost Shaw in the 68th minute after she appeared to injure her shoulder in a collision with a Tottenham defender.

England had a golden chance to level the score midway through the second half — a long shot from Graham fell at the feet of Bethany near the six yard box, but she somehow fired her reaction shot over the bar.

The breakthrough came with virtually the last kick of regulation and off of a defensive error between keeper Khiara Keating and defender Laia Aleixandri — Keating came off her line to claim a loose ball, but Aleixandri was racing back to make the clearance. She ducked under the ball, and Keating couldn’t successfully make the clearance. Beth England was right there to pounce on the loose ball and tap it into an empty net, leveling the score and sending the match to extra time.

Both sides endured a scoreless 30 minutes of extra time before the match headed to penalty kicks. Spencer made crucial saves on City’s Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelley in the visitors’ first two attempts, but Keating saved Rosella Ayane’s spot kick to keep the score close. Spurs did just enough, and Amy James-Turner slotted home the match winner with Tottenham’s fifth kick to win the match and send Spurs to the semifinal.

Reacting to the historic win, Vilahamn said the result reflected Tottenham’s good play.

“I think we deserved it. The game tonight [was] amazing, all the players coming in, you could feel it. When we scored to make it 1-1 in the last second, we deserved that. It’s a wonderful feeling, “Second half, we took over the game and we went for it. Scoring in the last second is an even better feeling. I’m very proud of the girls because they’ve shown that we can not only compete [with], we actually beat the top three teams. That’s really nice to see.”

Tottenham will find out their next cup opponent during Tuesday’s semifinal draw at 8:20 a.m. GMT — the draw will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live. Spurs will face either Chelsea, Manchester United, or Leicester City. The semifinal will take place on the weekend of April 13 or 14, 2024.