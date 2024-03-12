The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, March 12

good morning!

Let’s have a short hoddle today, because your hoddler-in-chief is currently stressing his way through his Fantasy Baseball draft.

Regardless of what your Fantasy league is, we all know the secret to success is a killer fantasy name.

So I’ll share my Fantasy Baseball name: Calling All Engels.

Here’s why it works:

The Los Angeles Anaheim Angels is pretty close to Engels. “Calling All Angels”, a song from Train, is played before the start of every Angels home game. Carl Engel was a French-born US composer.

As you can see, “Calling All Engels” is a play on the song “Calling All Angels”, while substituting “Engels” for “Angels”.

Thus, the Fantasy name invokes Carl Engel.

But since it’s “All Engels”, it is a call to action for other famous Engels, including the baseballer Adam Engel. And, of course, how could we forget socialist German philospher Freidrich Angels?

Anyways, that’s fitzie’s team name. Of course, he’s also considering a change this year. “Bach Bach Bach - It’s outta here!” sounds pretty cool too.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Celestial Road, by Sun Ra

And now for your links:

