Tottenham drawn home to Leicester in FA Women’s Cup semifinal

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur Women made history by defeating Manchester City in penalties to make it to the semifinals of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. Today, the semifinal draw was held and Spurs now have the best possible chance to make the final. Spurs were drawn at home against Leicester City, with the match to take place at Brisbane Road the weekend of April 13/14.

Manchester United was drawn at home against Chelsea in the other semifinal. The draw was broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning.

We will play Leicester City at home in the semi-final of the @AdobeWFACup!

This is the best case scenario for Spurs, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy game. Leicester are one spot behind Spurs in the table and only three points back. The two clubs drew 1-1 their only meeting so far this season at the King Power Stadium in November. Spurs may have avoided a big fish in this round, but they will still have to play very well to advance to their first ever top flight final.

And waiting for them will be one of the best teams in the league. Chelsea have won this cup competition each of the last three seasons, and United are currently pushing for a Champions League qualification position this season. Tottenham have yet to beat either of them.

But still — Tottenham have never before made it to the semis of this competition and now have a real shot to make it to a cup final. And because it’s a cup final, anything can happen. Exciting times.