The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, March 13

It’s pretty late here. The hoddle I had planned on doing is going to take too long to write. So let’s do a bit of a “throwback here” with a few ramblings.

Those of you who are old enough to remember the Pardeep Era may remember your “Ramble of the Day”, where the previous hoddler-in-chief provided you all with a daily ramble.

So let’s do that. But let’s do a few rambles in one:

I was listening to the TOTD playlist on the Metro today. Dancing Queen came on. I tried really hard to like it and listened through the intro. Then the lines “You can dance” started and I couldn’t take it anymore. I’m not saying ABBA are bad, or that Dancing Queen is a bad song. I just hate ABBA. And I hate that song. I listened to it on my way to physical therapy. Today’s session was the last one - huzzah! Fitzie celebrted by playing tennis on Tuesday night. I played almost seven sets in the last five days, which isn’t so bad. But my tennis match ended late, so I had a pretty terrible dinner. As I was browsing the EFL Championship subreddit, I came across this amazing stat: Watford have had more managers since 2019 than there have been Dalai Lamas since 1600. Prepare for Pi Day by checking out the results of the Hoddle’s Pie Poll.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Ramblin’ Gamblin Man

And now for your links:

