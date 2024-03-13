The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, March 13

good morning good morning
It’s pretty late here. The hoddle I had planned on doing is going to take too long to write. So let’s do a bit of a “throwback here” with a few ramblings.
Those of you who are old enough to remember the Pardeep Era may remember your “Ramble of the Day”, where the previous hoddler-in-chief provided you all with a daily ramble.
So let’s do that. But let’s do a few rambles in one:
- I was listening to the TOTD playlist on the Metro today. Dancing Queen came on. I tried really hard to like it and listened through the intro. Then the lines “You can dance” started and I couldn’t take it anymore. I’m not saying ABBA are bad, or that Dancing Queen is a bad song. I just hate ABBA. And I hate that song.
- I listened to it on my way to physical therapy. Today’s session was the last one - huzzah! Fitzie celebrted by playing tennis on Tuesday night. I played almost seven sets in the last five days, which isn’t so bad.
- But my tennis match ended late, so I had a pretty terrible dinner.
- As I was browsing the EFL Championship subreddit, I came across this amazing stat: Watford have had more managers since 2019 than there have been Dalai Lamas since 1600.
- Prepare for Pi Day by checking out the results of the Hoddle’s Pie Poll.
Fitzie’s track of the day: Ramblin’ Gamblin Man
And now for your links:
Long read: Dejan Kulusevski pens a letter in the Players Tribune
The Athletic ($$) on what it’s like to watch Tottenham in South Korea
Saarbrucken stun Borussia Monchengladbach to reach German Cup semifinals
