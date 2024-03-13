Postecoglou: Van de Ven “unlikely” for Spurs match at Fulham this weekend

There’s news about Tottenham Hotspur’s injured central defender Micky van de Ven, and it’s good news, kinda sorta! We told you yesterday that Tottenham were waiting on the results of an assessment Micky underwent at the training ground to determine the extent of his hamstring injury he picked up against Aston Villa. Speaking to the Guardian today, Big Ange gave a brief update — van de Ven will be out of action for the Fulham match, but will hopefully be back soon after the international break.

"He's unlikely for this weekend, we don't think it's anything major"



Ange Postecoglou provides an injury update for Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven pic.twitter.com/6H4lyKZHMG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 13, 2024

So having injured players is never a good thing, but while Ange is playing it somewhat coy here we now know that it isn’t serious enough to warrant surgery. In that sense, this is a positive update. Fulham away feels like the kind of match that Spurs can handle defensively with Radu Dragusin — it’s why we bought him, after all! — and the two week break afterwards hopefully means Micky can target the home match against Fulham on March 30 as a return.

And you know what — if Micky needs a little more time even then, well, Spurs should also be able to handle Luton without their fastest central defender. Honestly, if you were going to schedule a multi-week injury for Micky van de Ven, this would be probably one of the best times to do that. I’m feeling pretty okay.