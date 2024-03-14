The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, March 14

good morning and happy Pi Day! Where we celebrate all things 3.141592653589793238462643383279502884197169399375105820974944592307816406286208998628034825342117067982148086513282306647093844609550582231725359408128481117450284102701938521105559644622948954930381964428810975665933446128475648233786783165271201909145648566923460348610454326648213393607260249141273724587006606315588174881520920962829254091715364367892590360011330530548820 etc

I tried copy/pasting the entire number, but it ended up crashing the CMS.

The last encounter I had was a disappointing one. A little backstory:

Your hoddler-in-chief was a little “down in the dumps”, one might say. It was a rainy, dreary day and evening in Washington DC. Pouring!

I decided to practice a little bit of self care and treat myself to a Guinness and a steak and ale pie at a restaurant (whose name will remain anonymous, but maybe one or two of you will guess it).

I love a steak and ale pie. So do most of you, but you lot prefer a good shepherd’s pie.

The Guinness was amazing and perfect on such a night. The pie crust wonderfully flaky and the gravy was oh so herby. But there was one major problem.

There was no steak!

I fished around in the pie, clanging my fork against the ceramic bowl it was baked in. Alas, no steak. Sure there were mushrooms. I love mushrooms. But there was no steak.

It was a major letdown. But I wasn’t gonna be too discouraged. I soon enjoyed the rest of my steak mushroom and ale pie (sounds a hell of a lot better than baked beans on a pizza) and then went to watch Poor Things at a nearby cinema.

Hope you enjoyed this pie story, and I hope you have a wondrous Pi Day.

Fitzie’s track of the day: if you got a problem, by Joy Oladokum

And now for your links:

