Ten Tottenham players called up for international duty

Ten Tottenham Hotspur players (at the time of this article’s posting) have been called up to represent their countries in the upcoming international break, which will begin after this weekend’s round of Premier League matches.

James Maddison is the only Spurs player to be called up to represent England — he will be in the squad in two friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium

Your #ThreeLions for March camp! — England (@England) March 14, 2024

I rarely have strong takes about the England squad whenever they’re released and I don’t have particularly strong takes about this one either — except to openly wonder how Jordan Henderson continues to get match minutes.

Numerous other Tottenham players were called up. Here’s a full list, with the caveat that some teams have yet to release their squad information — this list could also potentially include players like Pedro Porro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Radu Dragusin.