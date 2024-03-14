 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ten Tottenham players called up for international duty

And there could be more in the coming days.

By Dustin George-Miller
England v Italy: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Ten Tottenham Hotspur players (at the time of this article’s posting) have been called up to represent their countries in the upcoming international break, which will begin after this weekend’s round of Premier League matches.

James Maddison is the only Spurs player to be called up to represent England — he will be in the squad in two friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium

I rarely have strong takes about the England squad whenever they’re released and I don’t have particularly strong takes about this one either — except to openly wonder how Jordan Henderson continues to get match minutes.

Numerous other Tottenham players were called up. Here’s a full list, with the caveat that some teams have yet to release their squad information — this list could also potentially include players like Pedro Porro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Radu Dragusin.

England (1) – James Maddison

Wales (3) – Brennan Johnson, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon

Denmark (1) – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Sweden (1) – Dejan Kulusevski

Korea (1) – Son Heung-Min

Argentina (2) – Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso

Brazil (1) – Richarlison

