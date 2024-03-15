 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, March 15

Bees!

By Fitzie
/ new
BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 12 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

good morning! today is definitely friday —

There was one heck of a commotion during Carlos Alcaraz’s match against Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters tournament yesterday.

They were less than three games into the match when a swarm of bees descended on Stadium Court 1. With the umpire announcing a “bee invasion” had begun, play was forced to be suspended.

Meanwhile, poor Carlitos was doing everything possible to protect himself. That’s A LOT of bees:

Apparently the queen bee was hidden in the spidercam, leading the rest of the colony to swarm around it. It really is a lot of bees.

Then enter the hero of the day. This beekeeper, who vacuumed the bees without wearing any protective equipment:

This reminds me of a time when there was a bee invasion during one of my tennis practices once. All of us were told to “get low” and we tried crawling out of the courts. I was one of the unlucky few who was furthest away from the exit.

Thankfully, I didn’t get stung.

And, for Alcaraz, he must be thankful he gained his composure afterwards to claim a straightforward victory over Zverev.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Bees, by Caribou

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: THST calls on Premier League to act after Spurs’ season ticket decision

Patrick Schick scores twice in stoppage time as Bayer Leverkusen defeat Qarabag

Villa women’s manager says coach-player relationships in football should be sackable offence

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...