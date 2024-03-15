Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The vision is here

In the most important match yet of the young Ange Postecoglou era, Tottenham Hotspur logged its best performance to date in a 0-4 thrashing of Aston Villa. Not only does this give Spurs the inside track to fourth place in terms of the table, but the nature of how the contest played out left no doubt as to which is the better side.

Tottenham must now carry this positivity forward into a visit to Craven Cottage on Saturday. Following next weekend’s international break, the following opponents are Luton, West Ham, Forest, and Newcastle, which makes five straight matches where Spurs can reasonably be expected take all three points. There will likely be a hiccup somewhere, but faltering right after the huge win at Villa would be a major disappointment.

Fulham is not a terrible side, and this will be no guaranteed victory, especially on the road. Still, League Cup debacle aside, Spurs have won the past four instances of this fixture, including a 2-0 win in October behind goals from Heung-Min Son and James Maddison. A showing like that against Villa would be more than enough this weekend, and Postecoglou has no reason to expect anything less.

Fulham (t-12th, 35pts) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (5th, 53pts)

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 1:30 pm ET, 5:30 pm UK

Location: Craven Cottage, London

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Those two goals in the win last fall came from Fulham turnovers due to the Spurs press. This again should be the recipe, especially given the squad’s ability to score in transition — and struggles breaking down a low block. The Cottagers are not exactly a high-possession side, and the defense has been above-average this season, so finding ways to keep the ball moving will be key for the visitors.

On the other end, Fulham’s attack has been plenty active at times this season (last weekend saw 23 shots against Wolves!), but the finishing has not always been there. There really has not been a go-to player to get the job done with Raul Jimenez enjoying a nice stretch around the holidays, but since going out injured, and Alex Iwobi scoring twice in past three matches but starting the season with just three in his first 19. No single player has more than five league goals this year.

Lilywhite Spotlight: Proper reinforcements

The one way Spurs come back with fewer than three points is if Fulham ends up with a Grade A chance or two, which is always a possibility given Postecoglou’s aggressive high line. Compounding this risk is the likely absence of Micky van de Ven; even if the blazingly fast center back is not expected to be out long, he should not be seeing the pitch this Saturday.

Fortunately, Tottenham no longer needs to turn to Emerson Royal or Ben Davies in his stead and can now slot in Radu Dragusin. The new signing might not be an exact van de Ven replica, but he has the pace and skill to give Spurs confidence to continue playing their style without too much expected drop-off. For much of the season this has not be the case when a starter has been unavailable, but Dragusin will have the opportunity this weekend to show he is more than capable of stepping into the defense.