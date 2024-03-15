REPORTS: Saudi clubs could target Richarlison, Son this summer

Saudi Arabian league football clubs have been throwing their considerable financial weight around over the past couple of seasons in order to attract the best players in world football to play in the middle east. According to reports, those attempts to woo prominent footballers by offering them The Bag™ won’t stop anytime soon. Two reports — one from Mike McGrath in the Telegraph and the other from Ben Jacobs in GIVEMESPORT — suggest that Tottenham Hotspur players Richarlison and Son Heung-Min could both attract attention from PIF-funded clubs again this summer.

This isn’t exactly a surprise. Both Son and Richarlison had approaches from Saudi Arabian clubs this past summer. Spurs refused to entertain any offers for either of them, considering them both too important to the club in Ange Postecoglou’s first season, especially after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Son even went public in June about the attention from the Middle East, saying he wants to stay in the Premier League because he loves football and still has something to prove.

“Probably if I wanted to go there (Saudi Arabia) I would be out there, not here! I love playing football. Obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing in the Premier League and still a lot of things to do. “Especially last season I suffered physically. This is not the Sonny that I know. So I want to prove that this season that I’m the Sonny that we all know. I want to prove that to myself and I want to give back to the club where I belong. “Saudi, obviously most people are going at the moment which is really, really interesting. But the Premier League is still a dream for me to play (in) and I’m looking forward to this season.”

Mike McGrath, writing in the Telegraph, says that Richy will very likely receive a renewed attempt to sign him from Spurs this summer, alongside other potential Premier League luminaries like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne. Richarlison is an attractive target because he is Brazil’s starting No. 9, which is why al-Ittihad inquired about him last summer.

And honestly? If it happens, Tottenham should consider it. Richy turns 27 in May, has been dealing with injuries his entire tenure at Tottenham, and this would represent quite possibly the best chance of moving him on for a significant fee. There’s also a going to be a pretty robust market for strikers this summer, and it would be a good opportunity to bring someone in who’s younger and who might fit Postecoglou’s tactics a little better.

That said, it’s not clear whether Richarlison would go. While moving to Saudi Arabia might not be detrimental to Richarlision’s chances of making Brazil — exhibit A is Neymar — Richy does seem to have ethics that go beyond just making a bunch of money. If he still wants to play football at the highest level, moving to a small (but filthy rich) league and playing in front of dozens of fans might not make sense to him at this time.

The rumors for Son are a lot squishier. GIVEMESPORT is hardly a paragon of football journalism, but Ben Jacobs does seem to be moderately connected to agents and representatives. Jacobs does correctly point out that Sonny has a decision to make in short order — his current Spurs contract expires in 2025 and he turns 32 in July. Spurs are reportedly starting talks to extend his contract, but it feels like those discussions are far away from being completed. Moving to Saudi Arabia could be one way to move into the final phase of his playing career, if he feels he can no longer handle the rigors of Premier League football into his mid-30s.

“We’ve known for a year that Saudi deal makers still hope they can change Son’s mind and they can get him to the Saudi Pro League. We heard a lot of reports that that would happen in 2023. That’s not and has never been my understanding. I’ve always been told that Son is only and has always only been a Saudi target for 2024 or potentially 2025. So Son will have a decision to make, because he won’t be short of options, and the Saudi offer will be lucrative naturally, as to whether he wants to stick it out at Spurs, maybe even end his career at Tottenham, or take a big money move.” —Ben Jacobs

The optics of this are pretty bad, though. After Kane’s departure, Son is the face of the club, beloved by everyone and both a consummate leader and professional. He’s already turned down Saudi Arabia once, he knows a move to Saudi Arabia would be viewed rather poorly by large segments of the fanbase, and it would be poetic if he would end his career at Spurs, even if he enters a state of decline.

We’re probably going to find out this summer though, because Postecoglou has already hinted that he does not intend to stand still in the transfer market. He’s said that the team is still some ways away from where he wants it to be, and that likely means both incomings and outgoings this summer as he continues to mold the squad. The idea of taking Saudi money for a player or two feels pretty gross... but it could end up being a legitimate option.