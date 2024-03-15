Spurs Women FA Cup semifinal vs. Leicester to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Women are playing in one of the biggest games in the club’s history — hosting Leicester City in the semifinals of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. And they’ll do it in style. The club announced today that the match will take place in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 14.

We are delighted to announce that our @AdobeWFACup semi-final clash against Leicester City will take place at @SpursStadium ️ pic.twitter.com/OVIBkjWhTL — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 15, 2024

Spurs Women play most of their home matches at Brisbane Road, Leyton Orient’s home ground, but they try and play most of their big matches at the Lane. Spurs’ historic 1-0 defeat of Arsenal came at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, for example, and they usually play 2-3 matches there a year. It’s a great opportunity for the Women, because the atmosphere at the Lane is amazing, they can pack in fans usually at a reduced ticket rate, and it becomes a fun night out at the stadium for everyone.

This will be no exception, and it should give Spurs Women a real home-ground edge over Leicester in what will otherwise be a very challenging match.

Circle this date on your calendars, because it’s going to be a big one.